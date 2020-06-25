Aparte aanwinst voor KVO: Engelse strandvoetballer tekent vandaag contract bij de kustploeg TTV

25 juni 2020

06u30 0 KV Oostende Als alles volgens plan verloopt, tekent de 23-jarige Engelsman Priestley Farquharson vandaag een contract bij KV Oostende. De 1m91 grote centrale verdediger komt over van het Welshe Connah’s Quay.

De voorbije jaren voetbalde Farquharson uitsluitend voor Engelse amateurclubs. Wél was hij in 2018 bizar genoeg de aanvoerder van het Engelse nationale Beach Soccer team op het EK in Italië. De datagerichte aanpak van de Amerikaanse eigenaars levert na een speler uit de Oostenrijkse competitie (Kvasina) nu een ervaren strandvoetballer uit Wales aan - benieuwd wie er straks nog allemaal strandt aan zee.