Heugelijk nieuws: 16 maanden nadat ze dochtertje verloren, verwelkomen Yannick Thoelen en vriendin Kim nu zoontje Noa



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

“Het begin van een nieuw leven, zo heel erg mooi en klein. Het is eigenlijk niet te omschrijven hoe blij we met jou zijn!”, schrijft Thoelen op Instagram. Ook de kersverse mama is in de wolken. “De mooiste moederdagcadeau ooit kreeg ik van mijn Lia’tje. Noa Thoelen.”

Thoelen maakte de voorbije zomer de overstap van AA Gent naar KV Mechelen. Achter de Kazerne brak dit seizoen in elke thuismatch op de 15de minuut applaus uit. Voor Lia, die het koppel op 15 januari vorig jaar moesten laten gaan. Ze werd 24 weken te vroeg geboren. Yannick speelt nu ook met rugnummer 15. Ook in de Ghelamco Arena kreeg hij even na het persoonlijke drama een geweldig erebetoon voor Lia. 20.000 fans die voor hen applaudisseerden. Thoelen revalideert momenteel van een kruisbandblessure die hij opliep in de thuismatch tegen net AA Gent begin februari.

“Onze tijd met Lia was kort, maar intens”, zei Thoelen acht maanden na het verlies van Lia. “We wisten dat het snel gedaan kon zijn. We hebben geprobeerd om er ten volle van te genieten. Je weet dat het moment eraan komt dat haar hartje niet meer zal kloppen. Wij hebben heel haar leven moeten beleven in twee uur. (stilte) Het verlies van Lia doet nog elke dag pijn, en dat zal voor de rest van ons leven zo zijn. 15 januari was de mooiste, maar ook de vreselijkste dag. De vijftiende van elke maand denk ik er wel extra aan, ja. Dan wordt ze telkens een maandje ouder.”

Lees ook: KV Mechelen-doelman Yannick Thoelen en verloofde Kim opnieuw zwanger na verlies van dochtertje: “Ons leven was klaar voor een kindje, waarom zouden we wachten?” (+)

Kim en Yannick maken zwangerschap bekend:



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.