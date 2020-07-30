FOTO. AA Gent-aanvoerder Vadis amuseert zich op vier wielen op stage, Standard-spelers wagen zich aan haka Redactie

30 juli 2020

07u39 0 Jupiler Pro League AA Gent en Standard trokken gisteren op stage, en dat leverde leuk beeldmateriaal op.

AA Gent werkte gisteren een eerste teambuildingsdag af in Jupille. Nurio leefde zich uit in een zwevend spel, Odjidja amuseerde zich op vier wielen. Bij de ‘pamperpaal’ - niet voor niets zo genoemd - was het aan de durvers. Spelers moesten daarbij op een paal van een tiental meter hoog klimmen, die meer begon te schudden naargelang je hoger klom. Onder meer Igor Plastun toonde zijn koelbloedigheid door bovenop de paal te gaan staan. Alexandre De Bruyn had last van hoogtevrees, Michael Ngadeu overwon zijn angsten door toch helemaal tot aan de top te klimmen. Vandaag volgt een tweede stagedag, daarna keert de spelersgroep terug naar Gent.

Standard in Durbuy

Ook Standard werkte aan de ploegsfeer in de Adventure Valley in Durbuy. Nieuwbakken coach Philippe Montanier liet zijn spelers hun eigen haka (een ceremoniële dans van de Maori uit Nieuw-Zeeland die vooral bekend werd dankzij de ‘All Blacks’, het Nieuw-Zeelandse rugbyteam, red.) opvoeren, maar ook de Fransman en zijn staf lieten zich niet onbetuigd. Verder kwamen ook de durvers onder de Rouches duidelijk aan hun trekken.