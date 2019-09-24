Eric Covens is weekwinnaar Gouden Elf met liefst 57 punten

Eric Covens behaalde het voorbije weekend op speeldag 8 liefst 57 punten en wint een gigantische LG Smart TV. Proficiat, Eric!

Kijk hieronder of u gewonnen heeft en surf naar www.gouden11.be om mee te doen voor speeldag 9. Veel succes!

LG Smart TV 55UK6300 Eric Covens

iPad Air 2 16GB (refurbished 4*) Raymond Rombout

iPhone 6S 16GB (refurbished 4*) Verheyen Jan

Pilafoot Bernard Van Eeckhout

Pilafoot Pieter De Veirman

Philips MCM233 micromuzieksysteem Steffe De Meyer

Jan Verheyen DVD-box (12 dvd’s) Bart Vercaempst

Philips SHB6250 hoofdtelefoon Victor Van Assel

Matterhorn Gin Danny Verhulst

Matterhorn Gin Patrick Willems

Matterhorn Gin Lydia Vogels

David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Lenn Bosmans

David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Christophe Vermeiren

David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Steven Bussche

Domo friteuse DO461FR Nadine Van Landuyt

Peper & Zoutmolen Dimitri Lindebrings

Peper & Zoutmolen Nathalie Simon

Peper & Zoutmolen Wim Impens

Philips Sporthoofdtelefoon SHQ1300LF Tom Vanden Houten

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Geert Titeca

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Andre Geudens

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Tom Govaerts

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Bernard Duprez

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Pascal Courtens

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Eddy Raes

Reacties

