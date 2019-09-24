Eric Covens is weekwinnaar Gouden Elf met liefst 57 punten
Eric Covens behaalde het voorbije weekend op speeldag 8 liefst 57 punten en wint een gigantische LG Smart TV. Proficiat, Eric!
Kijk hieronder of u gewonnen heeft en surf naar www.gouden11.be om mee te doen voor speeldag 9. Veel succes!
LG Smart TV 55UK6300 Eric Covens
iPad Air 2 16GB (refurbished 4*) Raymond Rombout
iPhone 6S 16GB (refurbished 4*) Verheyen Jan
Pilafoot Bernard Van Eeckhout
Pilafoot Pieter De Veirman
Philips MCM233 micromuzieksysteem Steffe De Meyer
Jan Verheyen DVD-box (12 dvd’s) Bart Vercaempst
Philips SHB6250 hoofdtelefoon Victor Van Assel
Matterhorn Gin Danny Verhulst
Matterhorn Gin Patrick Willems
Matterhorn Gin Lydia Vogels
David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Lenn Bosmans
David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Christophe Vermeiren
David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Steven Bussche
Domo friteuse DO461FR Nadine Van Landuyt
Peper & Zoutmolen Dimitri Lindebrings
Peper & Zoutmolen Nathalie Simon
Peper & Zoutmolen Wim Impens
Philips Sporthoofdtelefoon SHQ1300LF Tom Vanden Houten
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Geert Titeca
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Andre Geudens
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Tom Govaerts
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Bernard Duprez
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Pascal Courtens
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Eddy Raes
