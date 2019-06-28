Duurste inkomende transfer ooit in België: Standard tast diep in de buidel voor Vanheusden FDZ/XC

21u06 0 Jupiler Pro League Standard en Inter hebben een akkoord bereikt over een transfer van Zinho Vanheusden (19). De huurovereenkomst wordt zo omgezet in een definitieve overgang. De Rouches leggen 12,6 miljoen euro neer voor de belofteninternational, die de duurste inkomende transfer ooit wordt in België.

Vanheusden trok in 2015 naar Milaan, maar werd sinds januari 2018 uitgeleend aan Standard, waar hij sindsdien 31 keer in actie kwam. Over de duur van het nieuwe contract voor Vanheusden communiceerde Standard niet, maar allicht tekent hij een contract voor vier seizoenen. Inter bedong ook een terugkoopclausule.

“Ik ben trots om een speler te zijn van de club waar ik het meest van hou”, schreef Vanheusden op Instagram. “Ik ben klaar om samen met Standard een groots seizoen te hebben. ‘Rouge un jour, rouge toujours.’”

De tien duurste inkomende transfers uit onze competitie:

1. Zinho Vanheusden (Inter Milan > Standard) – 12,6 miljoen

2. Nicolae Stanciu (Steua Bucarest > Anderlecht) – 9,7 miljoen

3. Bubacarr Sanneh (Midtjylland > Anderlecht) – 8 miljoen

4. Theo Bongonda (Zulte Waregem > Racing Genk) – 7 miljoen

5. Sven Kums (Watford > Anderlecht) – 6,5 miljoen

6. Steven Defour (Porto > Anderlecht) – 6 miljoen

7. Landry Dimata (Wolfsburg > Anderlecht) – 5 miljoen

8. Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi > Club Brugge) – 5 miljoen

9. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Partizan Belgrado > Anderlecht) – 5 miljoen

10. Marcus Ingvartsen (Nordsjaelland > Racing Genk) – 4,95 miljoen

