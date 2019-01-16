Te mooi om te negeren: heerlijke lob Siebe Schrijvers verkozen tot Goal van het Jaar YP/ODBS

16 januari 2019

21u20 7 Gouden Schoen Siebe Schrijvers maakte de knapste goal van 2018, zo oordeelden bijna 40.000 surfers van HLN.be. Zijn weergaloze treffer tegen Antwerp eind vorig jaar haalde het voor de geweldige vrije trap van Ruslan Malinovskyi en de prima uitgespeelde goal van Hans Vanaken tegen Anderlecht. Schrijvers kreeg zijn trofee overhandigd door Dries Mertens, die op zijn beurt ook nog in de bloemetjes werd gezet.

Te mooi om genegeerd te worden, was zijn treffer: na een prima lange bal van maatje Wesley Moraes in de rug van Antwerp-verdediger Jelle Van Damme, nam Siebe Schrijvers Sinan Bolat te grazen met een geweldige lob. Die 2-0 op slag van rust was ineens ook de doodsteek voor ‘The Great Old’, die op Olympia uiteindelijk met 5-1 in het zand zou bijten in hun laatste duel in 2018. Op dat moment waren de nominaties voor onze Gouden Goal eigenlijk al afgesloten, maar voor dit juweeltje maakten we graag een uitzondering en dat werd ook bijzonder gesmaakt door de surfers van HLN.be. Zo haalde Schrijvers het met 10.930 stemmen ruim voor Ruslan Malinovskyi (7.853) en Hans Vanaken (4.869).

De uitslag:

1. Siebe Schrijvers (Club Brugge, 10.930 stemmen)

2. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Racing Genk, 7.853 stemmen)

3. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge, 4.869 stemmen)

4. Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, 3.411 stemmen)

5. Hicham Faik (Zulte Waregem, 2.524 stemmen)

6. Junior Edmilson (Standard, 1.892 stemmen)

7. Leandro Trossard (Racing Genk, 1.797 stemmen)

8. Abdoulay Diaby (Club Brugge, 1.536 stemmen)

9. Pieter Gerkens (Anderlecht, 1.042 stemmen)

10. Ivan Santini (Anderlecht, 1.036 stemmen)

11. Guus Hupperts (Lokeren, 606 stemmen)