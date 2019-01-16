Ivan Leko vergaart titel van beste coach na pittige strijd met Philippe Clement: “Zeer fier op wat we in 2018 verwezenlijkt hebben” GVS

16 januari 2019

22u31

Kampioenenmaker Ivan Leko (40) is op het Gala van de Gouden Schoen verkozen tot beste coach van het afgelopen kalenderjaar. Het werd een pittige strijd. De Kroaat die Club Brugge naar een vijftiende landstitel uit haar geschiedenis loodste, haalde het met amper vijf punten van Racing Genk-trainer Philippe Clement. Ricardo Sá Pinto (ex-Standard) eindigde op een derde plaats.

Een prangend duel tussen Ivan Leko en Philippe Clement stond in de sterren geschreven. De Kroaat gidste blauw-zwart vorig seizoen met frivool en aanvallend voetbal naar een vijftiende Belgische landstitel en sloeg met Club Brugge allesbehalve een mal figuur in de Champions League. Clement pompte op zijn beurt heel wat vertrouwen en lef in de kern van Racing Genk. De Limburgers prijken in het huidige seizoen niet voor niets autoritair op kop en maken indruk in de Europa League.

Maar Leko won na enkele woelige maanden dus de tweestrijd en mag zich de beste coach van 2018 noemen. De marge was evenwel niet groot, hij haalde het met amper vijf punten voorsprong op z’n naaste concurrent. Ex-Standardcoach Ricardo Sá Pinto is een verdienstelijke derde.

Na een knap seizoen bij STVV kwam Leko in de zomer van 2017 bij de West-Vlamingen terecht. Hij kende een moeilijke start, maar kreeg met herkenbaar voetbal vriend en vijand toch op zijn hand. Met de titel was de beloning groot. Leko volgt Charleroi-oefenmeester Felice Mazzu op en kreeg zijn prijs uit de handen van bondscoach Roberto Martínez.

“Ik vind deze trofee een bekroning voor een fantastische prestatie met Club Brugge, zowel in de competitie als in de Champions League”, reageerde Leko op zijn trofee. “Ik ben zeer fier op wat we in 2018 verwezenlijkt hebben. Ik dank ook mijn dochters Nora en Dora, zij zijn mijn grootste criticasters. En ik dank ook Bart (Verhaeghe, red.) voor de goede samenwerking. Hij geeft me veel vertrouwen en dat doet deugd.”

Uitslag

1. Ivan Leko (Club Brugge) 258

2. Philippe Clement (RC Genk) 253

3. Ricardo Sa Pinto (Standard) 98

4. Marc Brys (Sint-Truiden) 70

5. László Bölöni (Antwerp FC) 42

6. Felice Mazzu (Charleroi) 29

7. Yves Vanderhaeghe (AA Gent/KV Kortrijk) 21

8. Glen De Boeck (KV Kortrijk) 9

9. Francky Dury (Zulte Waregem) 6

10. Gert Verheyen (KV Oostende) 3

11. Peter Maes (Lokeren) 2

Michel Preud’homme (Standard) 2

Dennis van Wijk (KV Mechelen) 2

Wouter Vrancken (KV Mechelen) 2

15. Hein Vanhaezebrouck (Anderlecht) 1