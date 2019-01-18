Geen trofee voor Bolat, dus schiet maatje Van Damme te hulp

Sinan Bolat (30) greep woensdagavond naast de trofee voor beste doelman op het gala van de Gouden Schoen. Dat botste op onbegrip, in de eerste plaats bij hemzelf, maar ook bij zijn club en teammaten. Antwerp postte zelf een filmpje op zijn sociale media met een compilatie van zijn beste saves in het shirt van de Great Old. Jelle Van Damme ging nog een stapje verder. Hij nam gisteren de tijd om samen met zijn zoon Cruz en dochter Cleo zelf een award in mekaar te knutselen voor Bolat. ‘Sowieso nummer 1', luidde het opschrift van de trofee met gouden handschoen. “Geen huiswerk vandaag, we hadden iets anders te doen. Deze is voor jou, Sinan Bolat”, plaatste hij bij de foto op Instagram. (SJH/VDVJ)

