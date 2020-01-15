Een hattrick: Wullaert verovert voor een derde keer Gouden Schoen voor dames GVS

15 januari 2020

22u55 24 Gouden Schoen Een trio van Gouden Schoenen. Tessa Wullaert (26) is voor een derde keer verkozen tot beste Belgische voetbalster van het afgelopen kalenderjaar. De aanvalster van Manchester City haalde het voor Red Flames-collega’s Janice Cayman en Tine De Caigny. “Een derde Schoen. Gelukkig heb ik twee verblijfplaatsen, in België en in Manchester hé”, grapte de kersverse winnares op het podium.

3 op 4. Na de eerste editie in 2016 en een nieuwe triomf vorig jaar, mag Tessa Wullaert zich nu ook de beste Belgische voetbalster van 2019 noemen. De aanvalster van Manchester City voegde de voorbije twaalf maanden met de Continental Cup en de FA Cup weer twee prijzen aan haar inmiddels rijkgevuld palmares toe. De titel in de Women’s Super League was voor de grote concurrent Arsenal.

Bij de Red Flames blijft Wullaert een belangrijke schakel. Al heeft de alltimetopschutster - 42 goals in 86 interlands - zich in een andere rol gewurmd. Na vier EK-kwalificatieduels zit ze aan liefst zeven assists en één doelpunt, waarmee ze als aangeefster een groot aandeel heeft in de voorlopig foutloze 12 op 12 in de EK-kwalificiatiecampagne. “Sinds ik aanvoerster ben, is mijn rol veranderd. Het teambelang krijgt voorrang op mijn statistieken. Ik laat me nu meer uitzakken om het spel te verdelen. Scoren blijft leuk. Maar er moet iemand assisteren, hé.” Voetbalverstand, drive, fysiek vermogen, leiderschap. Tessa heeft het allemaal.

De hoop bij de uitdaagsters was nochtans levendig. Janice Cayman speelt met Lyon bij de beste club ter wereld, terwijl Ella Van Kerkhoven zich opnieuw wist te kronen tot topschutster van de Belgische competitie. Tel daarbij de internationale prestaties van Tine De Caigny en de ontbolstering van Kassandra Missipo, en u weet dat de concurrentie taai was. Maar Tessa duldt geen tegenstand. “Ik ben een gulzig type”, vertelde ze eerder. “Ik wil de Gouden Schoen wel tien keer winnen.” Aan dit tempo...

Uitslag

1. Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City) 220

2. Janice Cayman (Olympique Lyon) 168

3. Tine De Caigny (Anderlecht) 124

4. Kassandra Missipo (AA Gent) 98

5. Julie Biesmans (PSV) 88

6. Davina Philtjens (Fiorentina) 66

7. Laura De Neve (Anderlecht) 62

8. Ella Van Kerkhoven (Inter Milaan) 57

9. Laura Deloose (Anderlecht) 27

10. Elena Dhont (AA Gent) 20

Erelijst

2016: Tessa Wullaert

2017: Janice Cayman

2018: Tessa Wullaert

2019: Tessa Wullaert