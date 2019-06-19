Football Talk. STVV-coach Brys verwelkomt twee nieuwkomers op eerste training, PSV vs. Bazel in tweede CL-voorronde
PSV treft Bazel in tweede voorronde Champions League
PSV neemt het in de tweede voorronde van de Champions League op tegen het Zwitserse FC Bazel. Dat is het resultaat van de loting in het Zwitserse Nyon. De vicekampioen van Nederland (achter Ajax) begint thuis. De wedstrijden worden gespeeld op 23/24 juli (heen) en 30/31 juli (terug). Een andere mooie affiche in de tweede voorronde wordt het duel tussen het Griekse Olympiacos en het Tsjechische Viktoria Plzen.
Club Brugge komt als Belgische vicekampioen pas in de derde voorronde in actie. Daarvoor wordt op 22 juli geloot. KRC Genk is als landskampioen rechtstreeks geplaatst voor de poules van het kampioenenbal (loting 29 augustus).
Brys verwelkomt twee nieuwkomers op eerste training STVV
Gisteren werkte STVV de eerste veldtraining van het nieuwe seizoen af. Brys verwelkomde 18 spelers waaronder de nieuwkomers Baltic en Troonbeeckx, Tarik Baltik wachtte nog op de ondertekening van zijn contract maar trainde wel al mee. De middenvelder, die in Bosnië als een toptalent wordt bestempeld, komt over van het Franse Troyes, Hij is amper 17. Mathieu Troonbeeckx is een getalenteerde aanvaller die overkomt van KSK Heist. Deze 21-jarige tekende op Stayen een contract voor twee jaar met een jaar optie. Opvallend: geen enkele Japanner maakte zijn opwachting. Sekine, Koike, Kamada en Kinoshita zijn weg. Endo was nog niet gearriveerd, en Tomiyasu speelt met Japan de Copa America. Het is echter maar zeer de vraag of Tomiyasu nog zal terugkeren. Want de Italiaanse ploegen staan voor hem in de rij. Het is alleen nog wachten op het juiste bod. Verder ontbraken nog een aantal bekende namen. Yohan Boli en Pol Garcia, die nog revalideren, komen maandag terug. Steven De Petter revalideert na zijn operatie. En Alexis De Sart is met de U21 actief op het EK. De 18 namen die wel op de groene mat kwamen waren: Acolatse, Asamoah, Botaka, Ceballos, De Bruyn, Janssens, Teixeira, Mmaee en Sankhon, aangevuld met de nieuwkomers Baltic en Troonbeeckx en met de beloften Lathouwers, Balongo, Doore, Masoudi, Nitcheu, Opdenakker en Da Silva. (FKS)
STVV neemt fulltime greenkeeper in dienst
Voor het eerst in zijn geschiedenis heeft STVV met Kristof Vandervelpen een fulltime greenkeeper in dienst genomen. De Kanaries mogen dan wel op kunstgras spelen, ze oefenen meestal op natuurgras. En natuurlijk vraagt ook kunstgras een degelijk onderhoud.
