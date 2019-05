FIFA beboet Anderlecht en KBVB voor inbreuken bij transfers van minderjarigen

Anderlecht were punished for this moves:



🇨🇩Chancel Mbemba (in 2011, when he was 17)

🇷🇴Stefan Cojocaru (in 2012, when he was 15)

🇺🇸Patrick Tshiani (in 2011, when he was 16)

🇳🇵­Bimar Magar (in 2014, when he was 16)



Only Mbemba broke through.

Kristof Terreur 📰🎥(@ HLNinEngeland)