Dzeko veilt shirt ten voordele van KV Oostende, kustploeg "gaat er nog altijd van uit dat overname in orde komt"

19 april 2020

10u50

Bron: Belga 2 Belgisch voetbal KV Oostende zit al een tijdje in financieel woelig vaarwater en kan alle steuntjes in de rug momenteel gebruiken. De kustboys krijgen daarbij de opvallende hulp van AS Roma-aanvaller Edin Dzeko. “Enkel die zaken zullen de club niet redden, maar het creëert wel een lovenswaardige community”, klinkt het intussen aan zee.

Dzeko het shirt waarmee hij onlangs nog speelde in de heenwedstrijd van de zestiende finales van de Europa League in Rome tegen AA Gent, veilen ten voordele van KV Oostende. Op vraag van zijn landgenoot Adnan Custovic - sinds kort opnieuw T1 van KVO - zette hij naast zijn handtekening, ook de boodschap “For KVO” op het shirt. Op dit moment bedraagt het hoogste bod 715 euro.

“Wij zijn blij om te zien dat de veilingen en geldinzameling zorgen voor eendrachtig gevoel. Onder het motto ‘alle beetjes helpen’”, klinkt het bij KV Oostende op Twitter. “Louter die zaken zullen de club niet redden, maar het creëert wel een lovenswaardige community. We gaan er ook nog steeds van uit dat de overname in orde komt en als dat het geval is, vloeit dit geld ook terug naar 3 actoren: de jeugdwerking, de sociale projecten en de supporterswerking. Die drie zaken zijn belangrijk in dit hele verhaal.”

KV Oostende kreeg vorige maand - net als zes andere Belgische profclubs - in eerste zit geen proflicentie van de Belgische voetbalbond. De club tekende intussen beroep aan bij het Belgisch Arbitragehof voor de Sport (BAS), dat zich op 10 mei uitspreekt over de zaak.

Eerder zamelden ook assistent-coach Franck Berrier met de steun van andere oud-spelers als Sébastien Siani, Fernando Canesin, Didier Ovono en Adam Marušić, al geld in voor het noodlijdende KVO. Ook de supportersfederatie Kustboys deed reeds haar duit in het zakje.

In vendita: Anche per i tifosi di @LALAZIOMIA : maglia del calcio, indossato per Adam Marusic, stagione 2016-2017. Per aiutare il nostro club. Grazie ;) #lazio #marusic #kvoretro #RedKVO 👉 https://t.co/CoqZwe3I2M pic.twitter.com/vVrjM3Nv3G KV Oostende(@ kvoostende) link