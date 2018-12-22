De opmars van Zinho Vanheusden: van Inter terug naar Sclessin Frank Dekeyser

22 december 2018

10u23 0 Belgisch Voetbal Zinho Vanheusden (19) timmert bij Standard verder aan de weg naar de top. ‘The sky is the limit’. Getuigenissen over het parcours en de opmars van de belofteninternational. Gehard bij Internazionale, thuisgekomen op Sclessin.

Het instagram-account van Standard, afgelopen dinsdag. ‘Zinho Vanheusden in 2009 (U11). Rouche un jour, Rouche toujours.’ De jonge verdediger is op dat moment 10 jaar, heeft op de foto net gescoord en wijst naar een ploegmaat. Vastberaden blik in de ogen. ‘Die hard’-supporter van de Rouches - op zijn vierde heeft hij er al een abonnement. Liefde op het eerste gezicht.

Zes jaar later, in 2015, trekt Vanheusden van Standard naar Inter Milaan. De Luikse club verliest op dat moment één van zijn grootste talenten en reageert geïrriteerd. “Zijn periode bij Inter is nochtans heel belangrijk geweest”, zegt vader Johan Vanheusden - in het verleden zelf profvoetballer bij onder meer Seraing en Beerschot. “De scholing die hij in Italië gekregen heeft, is onbetaalbaar.”

