Mignolet traint al mee bij Club Brugge TLB

05 augustus 2019

Simon Mignolet traint op dit moment al mee bij Club Brugge, nadat zijn transfer naar blauw-zwart deze voormiddag helemaal afgerond werd. Club Brugge neemt de Rode Duivel over van Liverpool voor zo’n zeven miljoen euro (een bedrag dat via bonussen nog kan oplopen tot ongeveer negen miljoen, red.). Eerder vandaag legde Mignolet met succes zijn medische tests af in het ziekenhuis van Knokke (zie onder).

Mignolet zat gisteren nog op de bank van Liverpool tijdens de verloren Community Shield tegen Manchester City. Club Brugge is al sinds het vertrek van Mathew Ryan in 2015 op zoek naar een doelman die constant is en op hoog niveau keept. Die heeft het nu dus gevonden. Mignolet ruilde in 2010 Sint-Truiden voor Sunderland en verkaste drie jaar later naar Liverpool. Daar kwam hij de voorbije twee seizoenen minder aan spelen toe door de komst van de Braziliaanse keeper Alisson Becker.

Mignolet groette voor de training ook zijn nieuwe ploegmakkers:

