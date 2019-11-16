Mbaye Diagne: “Sinds mijn geboorte krijg ik kritiek” GVS

16 november 2019

Mbaye Diagne kreeg na zijn penalty-frats in PSG heel wat kritiek over zich heen, maar amper een week na het Champions Leaguedebacle maakte de Club Brugge-spits minuten in een oefenmatch tegen Charleroi. Via een post op Instagram toont de 28-jarige Senegalees zich strijdvaardig. “Sinds mijn geboorte praten de mensen over mij, hebben ze kritiek en beledigen ze mij. Maar het leven bestaat nu eenmaal uit kritiek en het geeft mij kracht om te blijven groeien en mezelf te verbeteren. Ik heb tot nu toe alles doorstaan. Als mijn doelen lukken, is het omdat God het dankzij mijn wilskracht en moed zo wil. Mijn steun is mijn familie”, aldus Diagne in het Italiaans.