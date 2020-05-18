De ene kampioenenfoto is de andere niet: Mbaye Diagne vindt zichzelf niet terug en deelt dan maar aangepaste versie DMM

18 mei 2020

13u11 22 Time-out Landstitel zestien voor Club Brugge, maar ondertussen blijft Mbaye Diagne (28) zijn knettergekke zelf. De Senegalese spits stond niet op de kampioenenfoto en deelde dan maar een nieuw exemplaar waarin hij coach Philippe Clement verving door portretfoto van zichzelf.

Hij was de prestigetransfer van deze zomer, maar sportief schitteren deed Mbaye Diagne amper bij kersvers landskampioen Club Brugge. De West-Vlaamse club postte gisteren een kampioenenfoto met alle spelers uit de A-kern die bijgedroegen tot de titel. Daarbij opvallend geen plaats voor de in onmin geraakte Diagne. De Senegalese huurling van Galatasaray verprutste het in de Champions League door een penalty op te eisen tegen PSG en die vervolgens te missen. Sindsdien is Diagne persona non grata in Brugge.

Diagne zelf heeft ook al weinig goeds te zeggen over zijn periode bij Club - die straks ten einde loopt. Vooral coach Philippe Clement moet het ontgelden. De Senegalees speelde zes wedstrijden in de Jupiler Pro League en scoorde daarin vier keer, maar bleef uiteindelijk toch afwezig op de kampioenenfoto. Diagne deelde dan maar smalend een foto op zijn Instagram-pagina waarin er één en ander werd aangepast. “Dit is een ploeg zonder coach. Bravo jongens, we waren goed.”

De voorbije weken kwam Diagne in het nieuws omdat hij weigerde zijn huurwoning in Knokke te verlaten. Hij kwam tot twee keer toe een overeenkomst niet na om het pand te verlaten. Diagne had van de vrederechter een laatste ultimatum gekregen om tegen vrijdag 12 uur met zijn gezin te vertrekken. Dat ultimatum lijkt Diagne nu wel nageleefd te hebben.

