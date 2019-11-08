Afrikaanse ploegmaats bij Club aanvaarden excuses van Diagne Redactie

08 november 2019

11u46 0 Club Brugge Zorgt de penaltyfarce van Mbaye Diagne voor chaos in de kleedkamer van Club Brugge? Niet elke ploegmaat kon de actie van de Senegalees op prijs stellen, al waren er ook een aantal medespelers die meteen na de wedstrijd hun steun betuigden.

Hans Vanaken trok eens aan z’n aanvoerdersband en stormde na de met 1-0-verloren match tegen PSG de catacomben in. De middenvelder van Club Brugge kon het moeilijk pikken dat Diagne de elfmeter had opgeëist, dat ondanks het lijstje waarop Vanaken bovenaan de pikorde stond. Diagne miste tot overmaat van ramp de penalty.

De Senegalees verontschuldigde zich gisteren bij de club, ploegmaats en fans. Het is nog maar de vraag hoe elke partij daarmee omgaat. Zo zijn er flink wat ploegmaats die Diagne openlijk steunen in zijn excuses. Vooral de Afrikanen in de Club-selectie reageerden op de Instagram-post van Diagne. Dat terwijl de maat vol zou zijn bij spelers als Vanaken en Mignolet.

Simon Deli probeerde ook de brokken te lijmen. De Ivoriaanse sterkhouder achterin deelde een foto met Diagne op zijn Instagram-account: “Echt sorry voor het resultaat, beste fans. We zijn een ploeg en familie. We winnen en verliezen samen. We moeten ook samen blijven om onze doelen te bereiken. Bedankt voor jullie onophoudelijke steun. We winnen samen en we verliezen samen. We zijn op de goeie weg.”