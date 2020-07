België, de gedroomde speeltuin voor grote clubs en buitenlandse investeerders

Another day in Belgian football:



✅Mouscron confirm the takeover by Lille OSC - the 2nd time they will be the main shareholder.



✅Sporting are investing in Roeselare.



City Group, Monaco, Leicester, Brighton, Aspire (Qatar), Vincent Tan, Prince Abdullah (Sheff Ufd)... https://t.co/ZXJqObShje

Kristof Terreur 📰🎥(@ HLNinEngeland)