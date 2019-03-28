Blauw oog voor Jelle Van Damme na “abnormaal agressieve clash” met ploegmaat Lamkel Zé

Niet het eerste opstootje met Lamkel Zé in een hoofdrol. Zijn temperament laaide wel al vaker op. Onder meer thuis tegen Standard, toen hij met twee gele kaarten, kort na mekaar, van het veld moest. “Een elleboog”, doet Van Damme zijn verhaal. “De bal was al aan de ­andere kant van het veld en hij slaat me met opzet. Zoiets doe je niet. Totaal geen ­respect, 0,0. Intussen heeft hij een straf ­gekregen (Lamkel Zé werd tegen Kortrijk uit de selectie geweerd, red.) en daarmee is de kous af. Ik beschouw hem als een collega en ga met hem samen spelen, maar dat is ­alles.”

Een clash die niet vaak voorkomt op een voetbalveld Coach Bölöni over het incident

Ook Bölöni kaartte gisteren nog na over het incident. “Een clash die niet vaak voorkomt op een voetbalveld, want het was abnormaal agressief. Van Damme gedroeg zich als een op en top prof en ik hoop dat Lamkel Zé dat van hem gaat overnemen. Zoiets kan je niet zomaar vergeten, maar we moeten het wel achter ons laten. Net zoals een zware nederlaag of een riante overwinning.” (SJH)