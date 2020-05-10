Eindelijk hersteld? Landry Dimata geeft een update over zijn knieblessure: “Ik ben volledig in vorm” MXG

10 mei 2020

20u20

Bron: Instagram 0 Anderlecht Op 10 februari 2019 speelde Landry Dimata z’n voorlopig laatste wedstrijd voor Anderlecht. Onder Fred Rutten toen nog. Het toont aan hoe lang het al geleden is dat de spits nog op een voetbalveld stond. Dimata blesseerde zich toen aan de knie in de wedstrijd tegen Zulte Waregem. Op het einde van vorig seizoen ging de aanvaller dan onder het mes, maar over z’n terugkeer hing lange tijd een waas van mysterie. Nu laat hij via Instagram weten dat hij hersteld is.

“Deze lange blessureperiode is heel ingewikkeld geweest. Het was zelfs heel moeilijk om er mee om te gaan. Ik heb ongeveer een jaar niet kunnen voetballen”, klinkt het bij de aanvaller. Over z’n terugkeer bestonden heel wat twijfels. Vanuit Anderlecht kwam ook geen communicatie, omdat de club zelf ook van niets wist. De entourage van Dimata wilde niet dat er over z’n blessure gesproken werd en riep daarvoor zelfs privacywetten in.

Dimata stond eerst weigerachtig tegen een operatie en wilde zich destijds ook niet laten behandelen door de medische staf bij Anderlecht. De spits liet zich nog zelden zien op Neerpede en bepaalde zelf waar hij verzorgd wilde worden. Op die manier raakte de club moeilijk geïnformeerd over z’n herstel. De terugkeer van Dimata werd eerst verwacht in het najaar van 2019, maar zover kwam het niet. Ook voor de trainingsstage afgelopen winter werd hij gepasseerd.

Volgens z’n bericht op Instagram zou de aanvaller nu dus volledig hersteld zijn. “Ik ben volledig in vorm vandaag, en dat is dankzij jullie, bedankt! Ik wil dan ook iedereen bedanken die er voor mij is geweest en wil ook iedereen bedanken die het niet heeft nagelaten om me berichtjes te sturen om me te steunen”, klinkt het nog bij Dimata.

