Coucke reageert: “Sorry namens Anderlecht aan alle voetbalsupporters” TLB

12 april 2019

22u26 60 Anderlecht Anderlecht-voorzitter Marc Coucke is met vakantie, maar de ondernemer heeft via Twitter toch kort gereageerd op het (wan)gedrag van de paars-witte aanhang in Luik. Omdat de uitfans vuurwerk en bommetjes op het veld bleven gooien, werd de match gestaakt.

“Hoezeer ik de onvrede over het slechte spel en de slechte resultaten ook begrijp, hoezeer ik dit gedrag ook veroordeel”, schrijft Coucke. “Voetbal zorgt voor een lach als je wint en voor veel tranen als je verliest, maar nooit voor agressie. Sorry namens RSC Anderlecht aan alle voetbalsupporters en aan de vredevolle RSCA-fans in het bijzonder.”

Eerder liet ook de Anderlecht-directie, namens sterke man Michael Verschueren, weten de incidenten “ten strengste” af te keuren. De club kwam intussen ook met een statement op Instagram.

