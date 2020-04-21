Anderlecht wil staf versterken: paars-wit praat met Nederlandse keeperstrainer van NAC Breda PJC

21 april 2020

09u27 2 Anderlecht Anderlecht is in gesprek met de Nederlandse keeperstrainer Jelle ten Rouwelaar (39), die momenteel bij NAC Breda aan het werk is. Dat werd bevestigd aan onze redactie.

Omdat Ten Rouwelaar nog ruim een jaar onder contract ligt, vraagt NAC volgens Nederlandse media wel een kleine vergoeding. Een eventuele komst van Ten Rouwelaar hoeft niet te betekenen dat de huidige keeperstrainer, Max de Jong, moet vertrekken. Ook FC Groningen zou interesse tonen in de gewezen Nederlands international (hij werd enkele keren opgeroepen, maar kwam nooit tot een cap).

Ten Rouwelaar heeft veel ervaring. In de aanvangsjaren van zijn profcarrière was hij telkens in korte periodes aan de slag bij achtereenvolgens Emmen, PSV, FC Groningen, Twente, Zwolle, FC Eindhoven en Austria Wenen. In 2007 trok hij naar NAC Breda, waar hij uitgroeide tot de vaste nummer één. Hij bleef de club trouw tot zijn voetbalpensioen in 2016. Daarna ging hij aan de slag als keeperstrainer bij NAC.

Zoals eerder gemeld is ook Edward Still (ex-Club Brugge) in beeld bij Anderlecht om de staf als assistent-trainer te versterken.

