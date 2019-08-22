Anderlecht lijkt niet voor meteen: Vanden Borre kondigt opening voetbalacademie in Dubai aan ODBS

22 augustus 2019

06u57 2 Anderlecht ‘Loop nu, slaap later.’ Of: ‘het leven is een marathon, geen sprint’. Met die baselines in het Engels kondigt Antony Vanden Borre (31) op Instagram de lancering van zijn voetbalacademie in Dubai nu ook officieel aan.

In mei raakte al bekend dat VdB zich engageerde voor het project van de ‘Belgium Football Academy Dubai’, een voetbalacademie die jonge talenten wil opleiden en begeleiden. Vanden Borre neemt er met twee collega’s de rol van trainer op zich. De (ex?-)speler verbleef begin dit jaar al een tijdje in Dubai, waar hij in het fitnessbedrijf van gewezen Anderlecht-ploegmaat Christian Wilhelmsson (Star Agency) aan zijn conditie werkte.

Er werd toen al voorzichtig over een mogelijke comeback gesproken, geruchten die vorige week meer vorm kregen toen Het Laatste Nieuws schreef dat Kompany Vanden Borre gecontacteerd heeft rond een mogelijke terugkeer naar Anderlecht. De rechtsachter mag zich altijd melden op Neerpede om mee te trainen -bij de beloften bijvoorbeeld- om zo weer voetballer te worden. Pas na een eventuele test zouden beide partijen bekijken of VdB nog iets voor Anderlecht kan betekenen. Maar voorlopig lijkt zijn focus dus op Dubai te liggen. Vanden Borres laatste voetbalavontuur dateert uit 2017, toen hij bij het Congolese TP ­Mazembe zijn carrière probeerde te herlanceren. Zonder succes.

Meer over Dubai

sport

sportdiscipline

voetbal

VdB

Anderlecht