Anderlecht heeft geld voor nieuwe spits: Chinese miljoenentransfer Santini is rond



Pieter-Jan Calcoen

29 juli 2019

09u07

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 1 Anderlecht Enkel nog wat administratie. De deal van Ivan Santini (30) naar Jiangsu Suning is rond. De Chinezen betalen vijf miljoen euro, geld dat RSCA wil gebruiken voor een nieuwe spits.

Afscheid van zestien competitiedoelpunten. Op enkele details na is Ivan Santini een speler van Jiangsu Suning. Omdat de Kroaat gisteren nog in het Astridpark was tijdens Anderlecht-KV Oostende vreesden sommigen dat de deal zou afspringen, maar in werkelijkheid stapte Santini pas na de partij op het vliegtuig richting Azië. Daar vond hij een persoonlijk akkoord met Jiangsu.

Anderlecht had ook al een overeenkomst met de Chinezen bereikt. Het casht vijf miljoen euro voor de spits die het één jaar geleden nog voor drie miljoen euro had weggekocht bij Caen. RSCA wil die centen investeren in de aankoop van een nieuwe spits, tegen KV Oostende bleek dat Vincent Kompany op die positie nog wel wat versterking kan gebruiken.

Sanneh naar Turkije?

Nog uitgaand is Bubacarr Sanneh (24) op bezoek in Turkije bij Göztepe. De club kan de man van acht miljoen euro huren met een aankoopoptie van zes miljoen euro. Sanneh moet wel nog de knoop doorhakken of hij zin heeft in een verhuis naar Turkije.