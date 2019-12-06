Anderlecht haalt Panamese verdediger Murillo (23) naar Lotto Park TLB

18u47 16 Anderlecht Anderlecht heeft zich versterkt met de Panamese rechtsachter Michael Amir Murillo. Dat meldt de club op Twitter. De 23-jarige verdediger komt over van MLS-club New York Red Bulls en tekende bij paars-wit een contract tot medio 2023. Op het WK in Rusland stond Murillo nog negentig minuten in de basis tegen de Rode Duivels.

“Murillo is een rechtsachter met een mooi profiel”, weet Michael Verschueren, sportief directeur van paars-wit. “Behoorlijk snel, wendbaar, sterk en atletisch gebouwd. Hij is ook een speler die meestal voor de voetballende oplossing kiest, als de situatie het toelaat. In die optiek past hij perfect binnen onze voetbalvisie. Bovendien koppelt Murillo die defensieve kwaliteiten aan goeie infiltraties en een prima mentaliteit. Hij heeft dus veel potentieel.”

De rechtsachter debuteerde in 2016 in de nationale ploeg van Panama. Hij verzamelde intussen 36 caps. “Ik ben razend enthousiast over de kans die ik bij Anderlecht krijg”, zegt hij op de site van Anderlecht. “Dit is een club met een rijke geschiedenis, die nu misschien wel even door een lastige periode gaat, maar ik ben naar hier gekomen om het team te helpen.”

Sinds januari 2018 stond Murillo op de loonlijst van NY Red Bulls, waarvoor hij afgelopen seizoen 22 keer speelde en goed was voor één goal en vier assists. “Als international en in de MLS deed ik al flink wat ervaring op. Nu wil ik hier ontzettend hard werken om de volgende stappen in mijn carrière te kunnen zetten”, zegt hij. Volgens Anderlecht stond de verdediger “al een tijdje op de radar van de scoutingscel”.

