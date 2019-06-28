“RSCA-DNA”, maar Vanden Borre komt niet terug naar Anderlecht

De ene begon spontaan te huiveren, anderen werden wildenthousiast. Toen Anthony Vanden Borre (31) gisteren op Instagram deze foto plaatste met Vincent Kompany en enkele jeugdvrienden -”RSCA-DNA” - speculeerden sommige fans over een terugkeer van het voormalige enfant terrible. “Dat zou Anthony zelf ook wel fijn vinden”, klonk het in de omgeving van Vanden Borre, die in 2017 voor het laatst prof was bij het Congolese Mazembe.”Hij belt elke dag met Vincent.” Op Anderlecht ontkent sportief manager Michael Verschueren dat Vanden Borre een functie zou krijgen: “Dat is bij mijn weten niet aan de orde.”