Minuut lang applaus voor Gent-keeper Thoelen en zijn vrouw Kim na verlies dochtertje: "Lia is nu dicht bij ons, in ons hart"

21 januari 2019

Hartverscheurend en hartverwarmend tegelijk. Gent-keeper Yannick Thoelen en zijn vrouw Kim verbijten hun tranen wanneer ze voor de aftrap van AA Gent-Anderlecht een minuut lang applaus krijgen. Het koppel verloor deze week hun dochtertje Lia kort na de geboorte. “Daar sta je dan met twee, met je hart bloot voor zo veel mensen. Het dringt soms nog niet door dat ons klein, prachtig meisje nooit meer gaat terugkomen”, vertellen ze. “De steun en liefde die we krijgen, zijn ongelooflijk hartverwarmend. We zijn iedereen enorm dankbaar. Ondanks de situatie voelen we ons heel sterk samen. Lia is nu dicht bij ons, in ons hart.”