Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

LIVE: Vanderhaeghe kiest voor Sylla in de spits tegen Standard (0-0)

Photo News
Standard
STA
Standard STA
0
0
AA Gent GNT
GNT
AA Gent
STA
2.20 3.15 3.40
GNT
Napoleon Games Wed nu
Bekijk nu de strafste acties van deze match
  • Ref: Laforge
  • Stadion: Sclessin
  • Gent won vijf laatste competitiewedstrijden
  • Herpakt Standard zich na één op zes?
Nieuwe update beschikbaar

highlights

fase per fase

live
start

1e helft op gang gefloten

1e helft afgetrapt

Opstelling Standard

Opstelling AA Gent

Lees ook: Kortrijk is eerste halve finalist na 4-1 zege tegen AA Gent
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Live Voetbal

Jouw inzet
Mogelijke uitbetaling 0,00

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug