Jongste AA Gent-fans leven zich uit op fandag in Ghelamco Arena Axel Brisart

12 september 2018

16u09 0 AA Gent Honderden jonge Buffalo-fans halen vandaag hun hart op in de Ghelamco Arena. De voetbaltempel van AA Gent is het decor voor de jaarlijkse Buffalo's Kids Fandag. Mét een open training, randanimatie en signeersessies.

Publiek bij de Gentse trainingen. 't Is niet alledaags. Trainer Yves Vanderhaeghe en zijn spelers trainden vandaag uitzonderlijk in de Ghelamco Arena voor de fandag. Even opwarmen, passoefeningen en wedstrijdjes. De fans genoten ervan. "Komaan Buffalo!" rolde op een gegeven moment zelfs van de tribune.

Freestyler

Maar toch viel er in de catacomben meer spektakel te beleven. Een van de beste Belgische freestylers, Martijn Debbaut, speelde er op een geïmproviseerd veldje korte 'panna-wedstrijdjes' tegen de jonge fans. "Het is zalig om zoiets te kunnen doen", vertelt Debbaut. "Of ik al veel talent gespot heb? 't Zal wel zijn! Ik heb mijn best al moeten doen. (knipoogt). De locatie - in de catacomben van de Ghelamco Arena - is toch uniek in België. Of ik ook een Buffalo ben? (stilte) Ik heb nog bij KV Oostende gespeeld, dus ik ben eerder een Kustboy. Maar AA Gent is wel een super sympathieke club."

Gehavende mascotte

Buffalo Ben ook aanwezig. Wel op krukken door een zware knieblessure. "Een dag als vandaag is top voor de kids. Ze kunnen zich hier enorm amuseren en kennismaken met de club. Ikzelf ben ook al vaak op de foto gemoeten", glimlacht Ben.

Communitywerking

Ook veel belangstelling was er voor de AA Gent Foundation. De communitywerking van AA Gent won afgelopen week een Europese prijs voor zijn werking in de buurt Nieuw Gent-Steenakker, de buurt naast de Ghelamco Arena. "Een bekroning op ons werk", vertelde een trotse Wim Beelaert, hoofdcoördinator van de Foundation.

Na de open training volgt het hoogtepunt van de dag voor de jonge fans: een signeersessie met de spelers.

Einde open training. Van 16u tot 17u30 tijd voor ✍🏼 en 🤳🏽! #fandag pic.twitter.com/cAvOA3HzQe KAA Gent(@ KAAGent) link