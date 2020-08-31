Een Griekse prijsschutter in een selectie die niet de helft waard is van die van AA Gent: tien weetjes over Rapid Wenen

• Rapid eindigde afgelopen seizoen na play-offs als tweede in de Oostenrijkse Bundesliga achter het ongenaakbare Red Bull Salzburg, dat al voor de zevende keer op rij kampioen speelde.

• In de tweede voorronde van het kampioenenbal ontdeden de Oostenrijkers zich van Lokomotiva Zagreb, de nummer twee uit Kroatië. Een doelpunt van Ercan Kara volstond voor de kwalificatie (0-1).

• De Buffalo’s houden maar best Taxiarchis Fountas in de gaten. De 24-jarige aanvaller en drievoudig Grieks international joeg er vorig seizoen in 29 matchen liefst 20 tegen de touwen. Bovendien was hij ook nog goed voor 7 assists.

• Het team telt vier internationals: naast Fountas zijn dat Andrija Pavlovic (Servië), Dejan Petrovic (Slovenië) en Maximilian Ullmann (Oostenrijk). AA Gent heeft er 11 in de gelederen.

• Volgens Transfermarkt.com is de hele selectie samen 31,75 miljoen euro waard. Ter vergelijking: die van de Buffalo’s wordt door de gespecialiseerde site op 80,63 miljoen euro geraamd.

• Rapid schopte het twee keer tot de poulefase van de Champions League: in 1996/97 en in 2005/06. Vijf keer kwam het uit in de poulefase van wat toen nog de UEFA Cup heette.

• Het team wordt gecoacht door Dietmar Kühbauer, een Oostenrijker van 49 jaar oud. Hij staat er aan het roer sinds 1 oktober 2018 en heeft nog een contract dat hem tot de zomer van 2021 aan de club bindt.

• Rapid Wenen is de ex-ploeg van huidig AA Gent-spits Giorgi Kvilitaia. Hij kwam in de zomer van 2018 over voor drie miljoen euro. Ook landgenoten Boli Bolingoli en Axel Lawarée kwamen ooit uit voor de groenhemden.

• De laatste basiself, gisteren in de eerste ronde van de Oostenrijkse beker tegen St. Johann (5-0-winst in een 4-3-3-formatie): Richard Strebinger - Maximilian Hofmann, Filip Stojkovic, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Ullmann - Thomas Murg, Dejan Petrovic, Dejan Ljubicic - Taxiarchis Fountas, Ercan Kara, Kelvin Arase

• Sinds de start van de Bundesliga in 1911, degradeerde Rapid nog nooit. Het speelt dus al 109 jaar op het hoogste niveau. De club werd gesticht in 1899.

