Belgisch toptalent Ramazani verlaat Manchester United ABD

30 juni 2020

18u07 2 Voetbal Largie Ramazani verlaat Manchester United. Dat maakte de 19-jarige Belg met Burundese roots zelf bekend op Instagram. Naar welke club hij trekt, is nog niet duidelijk.

“Het leven van een atleet bestaat uit uitdagingen”, schrijft Ramazani. “Sommige worden ons opgelegd, anderen komen uit bepaalde beslissingen die we zelf nemen. Beslissingen die onze carrière, die kort is, bepalen. Ik wil de club bedanken om van mij een betere voetballer en persoon te maken. Mijn familie en ik voelden ons hier thuis.”

“Na al die jaren kan ik alleen maar de club, de fans en mijn ploegmaats bedanken om me te steunen sinds mijn eerste dag in het shirt van United. Vandaag zeg ik ‘tot ziens’ aan Man United, maar ik zal de goede herinneringen, belangrijke lessen en fantastische momenten nooit vergeten. Ik heb hier de beste jaren uit mijn nog prille carrière beleefd.”

Ramazani begon te voetballen bij Anderlecht, waar hij als twaalfjarige vertrok naar het Engelse Charlton Athletic. In 2017 maakte hij de overstap naar Manchester United. Ramazani vierde in november vorig jaar zijn debuut voor de hoofdmacht in de Europa League-match tegen Astana toen hij zes minuten voor tijd inviel. Nadien speelde hij alleen nog voor de beloften. Drie jaar na zijn aankomst in Manchester is het tijd voor een nieuwe uitdaging.



