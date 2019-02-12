Anthony Vanden Borre duikt op in Dubai

Wat voert Anthony Vanden Borre in zijn schild? De voormalige flankverdediger van onder meer Anderlecht en de Rode Duivels, 31 intussen, speelt de hoofdrol in een Instagramfilmpje van Star Agency Sport Management. Dat bedrijf, gevestigd in Dubai, begeleidt topsporters en ex-profvoetballer Christian Wilhelmsson is één van de bezielers van het project. De Zweed kent onze landgenoot natuurlijk van zijn periode in het Astridpark en het heeft er alle schijn naar dat hij VDB mee helpt klaar te stomen voor een (zoveelste) comeback. Op de pagina staat er immers een foto waarop te zien is hoe hij zich afbeult in de fitnesszaal, met als bijschrift: “Voormalig Anderlecht-speler en Rode Duivel Anthony Vanden Borre werkte eerder dit jaar met ons professioneel voetbalteam alvorens de trainingen te hervatten in België.”

Het filmpje werd trouwens ook gedeeld door Vincent Kompany, die ook met de twee samenspeelde bij Anderlecht.