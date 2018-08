10-0 winnen... En nog zijn Anderlecht Ladies niet geplaatst voor groepsfase Champions League

#UWCL Martve 0-10 #RSCA @ FULL TIME 👏 💜 Our Ladies gave it their all, but Glasgow's 0-2 win against Górnik Leczna allows them to qualify for the next round, congratulations @GlasgowCityFC! 👏 #GoLadies #COYM pic.twitter.com/6k9QA1pZkc

RSC Anderlecht(@ rscanderlecht)