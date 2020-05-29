"Grootste fout van mijn leven": topref die duels van Club en Genk floot gearresteerd tijdens feestje met drugs en prostituees GVS

12u34 0 Voetbal “Op het verkeerde moment op de verkeerde plaats.” Slavko Vinčić (40), een Sloveense topscheidsrechter die de Champions League-duels van Club Brugge en Racing Genk floot, werd in Bosnië bij een grootschalige politieoperatie in de boeien geslagen. Vinčić was aanwezig op een feestje van een criminele organisatie, waar het welig tierde van de wapens, drugs en prostituees.

Slavko Vinčić, de naam doet misschien een belletje rinkelen. Op 23 oktober 2019 leidde de Sloveense toparbiter de Champions League-wedstrijd tussen Racing Genk en Liverpool in goede banen. De Limburgers gingen in eigen huis kansloos onderuit met 1-4. Een maand eerder was hij ook al de referee van Club Brugge-Galatasaray (0-0). In totaal heeft de 40-jarige Vinčić 305 wedstrijden op het hoogste niveau op de teller. Een gerespecteerd UEFA-scheidsrechter dus, die plots even in de cel zat.

De Sloveen werd eerder deze week na een grootscheepse inval in de boeien geslagen. De politie had lucht gekregen van een duister feestje in de Bosnische stad Bijeljina. Liefst 26 mannen hadden zich in een huisje verscholen met wapens, drugs en negen vrouwen, onder wie enkele prostituees. Onder de aanwezigen ook Vinčić en Tijana Maksimovic - één van de spillen van een criminele organisatie die zich bezighoudt met internationale drughandel, wapenhandel en illegale prostitutie. Er werden tien pistolen, veertien pakjes cocaïne, heel wat geneesmiddelen, verschillende gsm’s en laptops en een geldbedrag van 10.000 euro in beslag genomen.

Het merendeel van de feestvierders werd gearresteerd, zo ook Vinčić. De assistent van Damir Skomina - een van de meest gerenommeerde refs ter wereld - op het EK van 2012 zat even achter de tralies, maar werd wat later vrijgelaten. Hij kon aantonen niets te maken te hebben met de schunnige organisatie en was er op invitatie van enkele zakenpartners. “Ik was op het verkeerde moment op de verkeerde plaats”, vertelde hij aan Sloveense media vlak nadat hij werd vrijgelaten. “Ingaan op die uitnodiging was de grootste fout van mijn leven. Ik kende de meeste mensen daar niet. Ik denk dat er in totaal veertig personen aanwezig waren.”