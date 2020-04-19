‘Big Rom’ laat niet met zich sollen: Lukaku legt grapjas die de draak steekt met zijn ‘first touch' het zwijgen op tijdens vragenuurtje TLB

19 april 2020

09u12 0 Voetbal Romelu Lukaku heeft de tijd genomen voor een vragenrondje op Twitter. De 26-jarige spits van Inter had het met zijn bijna 2 miljoen volgers onder meer over zijn succesvolle eerste seizoen bij Inter, zijn tijd in de Premier League, een terugkeer naar Anderlecht en zoontje Romeo. Een twitteraar vond het ook leuk om de draak te steken met de ‘first touch’ van Lukaku, maar de spits reageerde gevat. Een overzicht:

Welke score zou je jouw ‘first touch’ geven op tien? Meer dan die van jou, zoveel is zeker.

Wat is jouw favoriete goal? Mijn eerste in het shirt van Anderlecht. Daarmee is alles begonnen.

En wat is jouw favoriete goal in het shirt van de nationale ploeg? De vijftigste, omdat ik die scoorde op de verjaardag van mijn moeder.



Als je geen voetballer was, wat zou je dan geworden zijn? Die vraag is nooit in me opgekomen. Ik had één doel voor ogen en dat was om profvoetballer te worden en zo voor mijn familie te kunnen zorgen.

Ben je, zoals Vincent Kompany, van plan om ooit terug te keren naar Anderlecht? Zeker weten (Lukaku herhaalde daarmee wat hij begin maart al beloofde, red.).

Hoe komt het dat de samenwerking tussen jou en Lautaro (spitsbroer bij Inter, red.) op korte tijd zo goed is geworden? Communicatie is het allerbelangrijkste.



Als je een aanvalspartner uit het verleden mocht kiezen, voor wie zou je dan gaan? Thierry Henry of Nicolas Anelka. Samenwerken met Henry was top. Zijn oog voor detail is geweldig. Een echte ‘meester' die altijd bereid is om te helpen.

Wat is het grootste verschil tussen de Premier League en de Serie A? In de Serie A word je elke week getest op tactisch vlak. In de Premier League ligt de snelheid hoger.

Welke trainer inspireerde je het meest met een speech? Dat was Conte toen we 0-2 in het krijt stonden in de derby tegen AC Milan. Hij begon niet te schreeuwen, maar zei gewoon wat we moesten doen en waar we de ruimtes konden vinden. En we klaarden de klus (Inter won nog met 4-2 en Lukaku legde de eindstand toen vast, red.). De beelden:



Zal je ooit nog in de Premier League voetballen, misschien voor Everton? Ik denk het niet, maar ik heb echt genoten van mijn periode bij Everton.

Wanneer ga je Hazard helpen op grote toernooien? De tijd begint te dringen. We hebben nog tijd.

Verkies je jouw periode bij Chelsea of bij Manchester United? Beide ervaringen waren goed. Mensen kunnen zeggen dat het bij beide clubs ‘shit’ was, maar voor mij was het goed. De ene club gaf me de kans om naar Engeland te komen en om te leren van mijn idolen. De andere club kwam op het juiste moment voor mij om een stap hogerop te zetten en in de Champions League te spelen.

Zou je willen dat jouw zoontje een speler zoals jou wordt? Ik wil gewoon dat hij gezond, gelukkig en geliefd is.

Wie is jouw favoriete Amerikaanse artiest? Ik heb er geen. 2Pac, Biggie, Jay-Z, Nas, 50 Cent. Geef mij maar ‘old school’.

