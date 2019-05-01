Zou het voor 11 miljoen euro? Cristiano Ronaldo wordt genoemd als nieuwe eigenaar van duurste sportwagen ooit DMM

01 mei 2019

20u19 0 Time-out Is Cristiano Ronaldo de eigenaar van de duurste en meest unieke sportwagen ter wereld? Het gerucht gaat druk de ronde in de Spaanse pers. De aanvaller van Juventus zou volgens AS en Marca de nieuwste eigenaar van de Bugatti ‘La Voiture Noire’ zijn, een sportwagen die meer dan 420 kilometer per uur haalt.

Enkele weken geleden was er flink wat om te doen. ‘La Voiture Noire’, de meest exclusieve sportwagen van het gamma bij Bugatti en het absolute paradepaardje van het automerk. Bugatti stelde ‘La Voiture Noire’ begin maart voor op het Autosalon van Genève. Een ode aan het 110-jarig bestaan van het automerk. Het resultaat werd een auto die naar verluidt een topsnelheid van 420 kilometer per uur kan halen. Een beestje voor de meest vermogenden onder ons. Te meer om dat er van ‘de duurste sportwagen ooit’ maar één is gemaakt.

En dan gaat het nog om een prototype. Bugatti heeft nog twee jaar nodig om de laatste aanpassingen en specificaties aan de auto door te voeren. De potentiële eigenaar moet dus nog wachten tot 2021 alvorens effectief met de auto te kunnen rijden. Bugatti bevestigde intussen wel al dat er een effectieve eigenaar is. De persoon in kwestie zou de wagen voor een slordige elf miljoen euro gekocht hebben.

Enter de geruchten natuurlijk. Volgens de eerste roddels zou ‘La Voiture Noire’ door Ferdinand Piech gekocht zijn. Piech is de voormalige eigenaar van de Volkswagen Groep. Maar omdat Bugatti de naam van de eigenaar weigert bekend te maken, blijft de geruchtenmolen draaien. Volgens Spaanse media zou niet Piech, maar wel niemand minder dan Cristiano Ronaldo de unieke wagen van Bugatti gekocht hebben.

De Portugese vedette heeft in elk geval een voorliefde voor exclusieve auto’s. Zo heeft hij onder meer ook een Bugatti Veyron in de garage staan. Ook die iconische uitgave van het Franse automerk was in zijn hoogdagen de duurste auto ter wereld. Verder heeft Ronaldo volgens de gespecialiseerde pers ook een Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, een Rolls-Royce Phantom, een Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, een Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, een Aston Martin DB9, een McLaren MP4 12C en een Bentley Continental GTC Speed in zijn bezit.

‘La Voiture Noire’ zou in dat rijtje zeker niet misstaan. Al is het natuurlijk de vraag of Ronaldo effectief de bezitter van de unieke sportwagen is. Het antwoord ligt bij Bugatti en de Portugees zelf. In de toekomst toch maar even die Instagram-pagina in de gaten houden. Ronaldo pronkte er al eerder met zijn wagenpark. Echt verrassend zou het dus niet zijn.