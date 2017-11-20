Zo uitbundig zag u Chris Froome nog nooit: "Riders! Start your engines!"
Chris Froome vertoeft dezer dagen aan de overkant van de oceaan. De viervoudig Tourwinnaar is na een lang en succesvol wielerseizoen aan een rondreis door de Verenigde Staten bezig. Vorige week was de kopman van Team Sky nog te bewonderen tijdens een NBA-wedstrijd, al was zijn optreden voor een NASCAR-wedstrijd nog veel opvallender. 'Froomey' imponeerde als speaker en mocht de hele meute op gang schreeuwen. Wij durven te wedden dat u Froome nog nooit zo enthousiast hebt gezien: "Riders! Start your engines!"
One more time! The engines are fired and the Championship 4 are ready to settle it on the track! #NASCARPlayoffs link
Watch NOW on NBC or stream here: https://t.co/l1ihc2g8QJ pic.twitter.com/6NyRJcBq2d
As one of the 6 people watching the NASCAR race who knows who Chris Froome is, why is Chris Froome, who doesn't use an engine on his ride, the guy telling everyone to start their engines? link
Final #NASCAR race of the season, who's the grand marshall? Chris Froome. Of course! pic.twitter.com/P0oeoNStzM link
Froome with a great 'Start Your Engines' at the NASCAR finale link
Hey @philgaimon, Just heard the start of the final NASCAR race of the season today. When Chris Froome(yes, Chris Froome) said “gentleman start your engines” I could have sworn I saw Fabian Cancellara zoom past him.... link
Enjoying some @MiamiHEAT 🔥 #MiamiHeat pic.twitter.com/dPFBv09CPE link
Reacties