Zo uitbundig zag u Chris Froome nog nooit: "Riders! Start your engines!"

Chris Froome schreeuwt uit volle borst.
Chris Froome vertoeft dezer dagen aan de overkant van de oceaan. De viervoudig Tourwinnaar is na een lang en succesvol wielerseizoen aan een rondreis door de Verenigde Staten bezig. Vorige week was de kopman van Team Sky nog te bewonderen tijdens een NBA-wedstrijd, al was zijn optreden voor een NASCAR-wedstrijd nog veel opvallender. 'Froomey' imponeerde als speaker en mocht de hele meute op gang schreeuwen. Wij durven te wedden dat u Froome nog nooit zo enthousiast hebt gezien: "Riders! Start your engines!"

I wish my wheel changes were this quick @kingblem 😝 Thanks @jimmiejohnson for the behind the scenes look at the #NascarPlayOffs #Nascar

