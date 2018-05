Zó uit Belgische golftopper zijn frustraties, en hij is niet aan zijn proefstuk toe

"Oh, deary me! I think that's patently obvious what he thought of that!" 😳



Thomas Pieters made no hiding of his displeasure during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship! 💪



Watch live coverage from the second round at Wentworth or follow it here: https://t.co/SGNplEqkmr pic.twitter.com/i1xX5AM1XN

Sky Sports Golf(@ SkySportsGolf)