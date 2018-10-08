Zo ontdekt sluipschutter Griezmann of hij binnenkort een meisje of een jongen mag verwelkomen

Hoe vertel je aan je echtgenoot op een originele manier het geslacht van je ongeboren kind? Heel wat vrouwen breken er zich het hoofd over, maar Erika Choperena vond dé ideale aanpak om wederhelft Antoine Griezmann te vertellen of hij een zoontje of een dochtertje krijgt.

In de tuin van zijn villa in een buitenwijk van Madrid had Erika een doelwit geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast een roos en een blauw vraagteken. De Franse wereldkampioen trapte uiteraard raak, waarna heel wat blauwe ballonnen ontsnapten. De Atlético-spits stak de armen in de lucht, na een meisje van inmiddels twee jaar oud (Mia) mag Antoine nu een jongen verwelkomen.

"Snel een kleine prins", schreef de goalgetter bij de video op Instagram. Griezmann (27) heeft al zeven jaar een relatie met de Spaanse kinderpsychologe. Vorig jaar stapten ze in het huwelijksbootje.