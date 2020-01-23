Zijn fortuin wordt op 825 miljoen euro geschat, maar op de foto gaan met Mayweather kost 180 euro YP

23 januari 2020

10u15

Bron: The Sun 2 Time-out Floyd Mayweather Jr. lijkt zijn bijnaam nog een keertje alle eer te gaan aandoen. Volgens de Britse tabloid The Sun is ‘Money’ van plan een meet & greet te houden met zijn Britse fans in Blackpool en wie daar op de foto wil met de flamboyante Amerikaan, zou daar omgerekend zo’n 180 euro moeten voor neertellen.

Eerder kon u hier al lezen dat Mayweather eind volgende maand ook naar Antwerpen zal komen. De Lotto Arena wordt de eerste halte op zijn Legendary Icon Tour en voor zijn passage in ons land zou hij naar verluidt zo’n 100.000 euro vangen. Maar op andere plaatsen gelden blijkbaar andere (financiële) wetten.

Twee dagen later doen de Amerikaan en zijn entourage immers Blackpool aan. Het Grand Hotel is de plaats van het gebeuren. Even kaderen: het driesterrenhotel is eigendom van Britannia, een hotelketen die in het Verenigd Koninkrijk regelmatig de slechtste van allemaal wordt genoemd. Je kan er overnachten vanaf 45 euro, maar wie op de foto wil met de legendarische bokser moet nog een stuk dieper in de buidel tasten. Want voor een kiekje met Mayweather moet er al gauw 180 euro worden neergeteld.

Ook voor wie het iets meer mag zijn, zijn er natuurlijk formules uitgewerkt. Zo schrijft The Sun dat je voor zowat 3.000 euro een VIP Platinum-tafel kan scoren, een VIP Gold-tafel voor twaalf personen kost dan weer dik 2.000 euro. En zeggen dat zijn fortuin al op zowat 825 miljoen euro wordt geschat…

Dat hij niet te beroerd is om te pochen met zijn rijkdom, bewijst immers onderstaande bloemlezing: