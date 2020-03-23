Zeker in quarantaine zijn social media-sterren van de sport druk gesolliciteerd: “Jullie moeten stoppen!” ODBS

23 maart 2020

09u59 0 Time-Out “Het leven in quarantaine zou leuker zijn met een vriendje”, tweette Genie Bouchard (26). Meer was er niet nodig om de inbox van de graag geziene Canadese tennisster te doen overstromen. Ook Paige Spiranac, een social media-fenomeen dat haar populariteit ontleent aan een korte passage in de golfsport, wordt deze weken druk gesolliciteerd.

Zo’n 1,7 miljoen volgers op Twitter, die moet je verdienen. Ook in coronatijden (er wordt al zeker niet getennist voor 7 juni) blijft Bouchard haar dikwijls grappige zelve op de online praatbarak. “Vandaag, tijdens mijn enige vrije dag, de hele dag in de zetel gehangen. Soms veranderde ik van plaats, om me ervan te overtuigen dat ik verschillende dingen heb gedaan”, luidt het in een van haar tweets. Inventief is de Wimbledon-finaliste van 2014 geregeld ook. “Ik wil niet klagen, maar het leven in quarantaine zou leuker zijn met een vriendje”, postte ze.

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend Genie Bouchard(@ geniebouchard) link

Voor haar -mannelijke- volgers niet alleen de bevestiging dat ze nog steeds officieel single is, zij zagen er ook meteen een aanvraag tot afspraak in. Naar het voorbeeld van haar landgenoot John Goerke, die in 2017 met een simpel antwoord op een van haar tweets (toen rond de winnaar van de Super Bowl) erin slaagde een paar keer op stap te gaan met Bouchard en zelfs bij haar thuis belandde. Gevolg van haar quarantainebericht: een stortregen aan emails. Vooral gericht aan haar manager, zo blijkt. Die liet haar weten berichten te krijgen met daarin cv’s van potentiële kandidaten. “Jullie moeten stoppen!”, tweette ze met de nodige lachsalvo’s erachter.

my agent just informed me you guys are sending ‘dating resumes’ to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP 😂😂😂 Genie Bouchard(@ geniebouchard) link

Bouchard heeft nochtans de tijd om de aanvragen zelf door te nemen. Net als de ATP besliste ook de vrouwelijke tennisbond WTA alle toernooien tot 7 juni af te gelasten omwille van de gevolgen van Covid-19. Roland Garros besliste op eigen houtje van datum te veranderen en zou starten op 20 september, een week na afloop van de US Open.

In het zog van Bouchard blijft het ook bijzonder druk in de privéberichten gericht aan Paige Spiranac, net als Bouchard 26. Als golffanaat kwam ze heel even piepen in het professionele circuit, al heeft de opvallende Amerikaanse haar populariteit vooral te denken aan haar gewaagde outfits en fotoshoots. “Quarantaine maakt mensen blijkbaar geil”. Met daarbij een al even directe grafische illustratie. “Ik zie wel heel expliciete berichten, mét afbeelding, binnenvallen.”

Quarantine apparently makes people horny. Live look inside my DMs right now. pic.twitter.com/IJYoGguLTc Paige Spiranac(@ PaigeSpiranac) link

Spiranac legde onlangs een van de redenen uit waarom ze haar shoot voor ‘Sports Illustrated’ als een persoonlijke bevrijding zag. Ze vertelde dat een vriend jaren daarvoor een door haar gestuurde naaktfoto, gelekt had. “Elke ochtend pakte ik met bang hart mijn telefoon vast.”