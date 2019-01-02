Ze zitten met een probleempje op Madeira: standbeeld van Cristiano Ronaldo begint stilaan de gevolgen te dragen van het bezoek van vrouwelijke fans TLB

02 januari 2019

17u47

Bron: The Sun 0 Time-out Grappig verhaaltje vanop het Portugese eiland Madeira. Daar begint het standbeeld van Cristiano Ronaldo dat eind 2014 werd voorgesteld stilaan wat af te takelen en daar zitten vooral de vrouwelijke fans van de Portugese superster voor iets tussen.

Het levensgrote bronzen standbeeld - 3m40 hoog, 800 kg zwaar - van Cristiano Ronaldo in zijn thuishaven Funchal verscheen de voorbije jaren al op menig toeristenkiekje. De fans die zich samen met het standbeeld laten vastleggen op de gevoelige plaat, willen het kunstwerk blijkbaar ook aanraken. Vooral op twee specifieke plaatsen: ter hoogte van de handen en ...de edele delen van de Portugees. Op die plaatsen begint het brons steeds meer te verkleuren.

Dat merkte ook ene John Rodgers, een Britse toerist, op. Hij doet zijn verhaal bij de Britse tabloidkrant ‘The Sun’. “Ik ging op de foto met het standbeeld en het resultaat stuurde ik via WhatsApp door naar mijn familie”, aldus Rodgers. “Maar iedereen begon te lachen. Het viel hen meteen op dat het kunstwerk al stevig verkleurd is ter hoogte van de edele delen. Ik bleef even kijken aan het standbeeld en zag hoe veel vrouwen er echt plezier in hadden om Ronaldo net op die plaats even aan te raken.”

Het standbeeld was ook bij de voorstelling ervan zeker niet onbesproken op de sociaalnetwerksites. Eerst en vooral vonden heel wat mensen dat er maar weinig gelijkenissen waren tussen het beeld en de echte Ronaldo en daarnaast viel ook op dat het kunstwerk voorzien was van een uit de kluiten gewassen geslachtsdeel. Dat laatste gingen heel wat fans inmiddels dus al checken in Funchal...