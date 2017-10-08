Ze waren met meer dan 5.000, maar zij is een van de zes dames die in de running blijven voor prestigieuze shoot Sports Illustrated
Eerlijk: de rechtstreekse link met het hardere sportnieuws ontgaat ons ook vaak, maar dit nieuwtje rond Sports Illustrated wilden we toch graag meegeven. Het Amerikaanse magazine staat er om bekend steeds de mooiste dames te publiceren en voor de 'Swimsuit Issue' trekt het blad pas alle registers open. Er waren oorspronkelijk meer dan 5.000 kandidates voor de prestigieuze shoot, maar er blijven er nog slechts zes over. Maak kennis met Allie Ayers, Iyonna Fairbanks, Olivia Jordan, Haley Kalil, Camille Kostek en Tabria Majors.
HOLY MOLY!!!! I am so excited to announce that I am officially one of the TOP 6 finalists in the @si_swimsuit model search!! I can't even begin to explain how thankful I am!! Thank you to @mj_day and the whole SI team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime!! I am not 5'10. I am not signed with an agency. I am not a double zero. I don't fit typical "modeling standards." I'm just a normal gal from Minnesota whose dream came true because a group of incredible people decided it was time to break barriers and represent all types of women. I am honored to be amongst the other beautiful, talented, and accomplished women in the top 6. Thank you @si_swimsuit for turning my dream into a reality. AHHHHH I AM GOING TO SHOOT FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT!! ❤️ #SISwimSearch #Honored #SiSwim #DreamComeTrue
This doesn't even feel real writing it but...I will be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Issue. I am beyond grateful. Thank you @mj_day & @si_swimsuit for accepting me for me. Thank you for celebrating women!!! Thank you for what you do to help dreams come true through gracing your pages and beyond. I am thrilled to be able to join the legacy that is #SISwim From 15 incredible women, there are now 6 and we each will get our spot in the mag! Click link in bio to check out the class of 2018 #siswimsearch #siswimsuit #grateful #sportsillustrated #image @taylorbphoto
Like...who do I think I am? Lol #underboob @krishphotos HMU @angelalvarado @forever21
sitting on a train but rather be sitting on the beach in the water #siswimsearch
#watermelonwednesday by @chrisossenfortphoto @jessielynjames @bissyswim
#SiSwimSearch Top 6: Iyonna Fairbanks #siswim #siswim18 #siswimsuit #iyonnafairbanks : @taylorbphoto
