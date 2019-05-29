Ze sneuvelde al in eerste ronde op Roland Garros, maar door dit beeld blijft tennisster over de tongen gaan TLB

29 mei 2019

Ze ging er al uit in de eerste ronde op Roland Garros, maar toch krijgt de Russin Vitalia Diatchenko heel wat aandacht van buitenlandse media en op de sociaalnetwerksites. De aanleiding daarvoor is een foto van het nummer 83 van de WTA-ranking die genomen werd tijdens haar wedstrijd tegen Serena Williams (2-6, 6-1 en 6-0). Op het beeld, gemaakt door AFP-fotograaf Thomas Samson, is te zien hoe Diatchenko een backhand slaat. Maar veel mensen hebben toch vooral oog voor de armen van de 28-jarige tennisster, die wel héél gespierd lijken.

De foto geeft natuurlijk een ietwat vertekend beeld. Diatchenko is uiteraard topfit, maar net op het moment van de foto spant ze haar spieren op. Bovendien bewegen haar triceps omdat ze een backhand slaat - wat ervoor zorgt dat haar armen wel erg breed lijken.

‘t Is overigens niet de eerste keer dat de armen van de Russin het nieuws halen. In 2011 noemde de Britse tabloid ‘Daily Mail’ haar met de nodige zin voor overdrijving zelfs “Wimbledon’s Incredible Hulk” (zie foto onder) . “Veel mannen zouden jaloers zijn op haar spieren”, klonk het toen.