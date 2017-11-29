Worstelicoon 'The Rock' gaat met nieuwe tattoo nog wat verder dan Tom Boonen: 30 uur en vier sessies voor skelet van stierenkop Yari Pinnewaert

07u51

Bron: Instagram 1 After approximately 30 hours of tattooing (4 sessions) with my good bud and iconic artist @nikkohurtado, the story of my skull is complete. Flow of positive energy is constant thru the breathe of life. Horns always positioned forward. Not up, but forward - representing forward progress and always at the ready to dig in and dig deep. Eye is the mana - the spirit and the power. It’s everything. It’s where I draw my strength from all things I love and protect. As with my Polynesian tattoo on the left side of body, the symbolic mana lays over my heart. We all have mana. Our strength. You just have to find it. #BullDNA #Energy #Progress #Mana Een foto die is geplaatst door therock (@therock) op 27 nov 2017 om 10:00 CET

Na vier sessies die samen meer dan 30 uur in beslag namen, heeft steracteur en worstelicoon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gisteren aan zijn volgers op Instagram zijn indrukwekkende nieuwe tattoo laten zien. Het begon (zoals op onderstaande foto, de 'tussenstand' op 11 augustus, te zien) bij een kleine stierenkop, vele uren later is het bovenstaande dus het afgewerkte resultaat.

En of The Rock er tevreden mee is. “De stroom van positieve energie gaat constant door de adem van het leven. De hoorns altijd voorwaarts gepositioneerd. Niet omhoog, voorwaarts – dat staat voor voorwaartse progressie en er altijd klaar voor te staan om te graven en diep te graven. Het oog is de geest en de kracht. Het is alles. Het is waar ik mijn kracht uit haal om te beschermen en lief te hebben. (…) We hebben allemaal de kracht, je moet ze enkel vinden”, luidde de inspirerende boodschap die met de video gepaard ging.

De tattoo doet een beetje denken aan het nieuwe exemplaar van Tom Boonen. De ex-wielerkampioen - die zich voortaan volledig toelegt op de autosport - heeft zich ook een nieuwe (en vooral reusachtige prent) laten aanmeten, hij koos voor een hert op de rug. “Het wordt heel graaf”, vertelde zanger-tatoeëerder Jef Van Echelpoel daarover aan Studio Brussel. De kunstenaar is nog lang niet klaar, maar gaf wel al een eerste foto prijs op Facebook.