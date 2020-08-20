What happens in Ibiza... Dries Mertens en Kat Kerhofs steken liefde niet weg op vakantie Redactie

20 augustus 2020

06u55 6

De thermometer op Ibiza ging nog wat extra de hoogte in. Dries Mertens en zijn vrouw Kat Kerkhofs staken er dinsdag hun liefde allerminst weg. Een paparazzifotograaf legde het koppel vast toen ze onder meer een innige kus deelden en enkele opmerkelijke poses aannamen in de azuurblauwe zee. Gisteren waren de twee zoals in de video hieronder zichtbaar alweer op een volgende vakantiespot: samen op de motor in de Franse Limousin.

Lees ook.

Kat Kerkhofs en Dries Mertens spelen strandruzie van jaar geleden na



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

En ook eerder deelden de twee al beelden vanop hun vakantie: