Wat quarantaine met Eden Hazard doet: gisteren nog een baard, vandaag kaal TLB/ODBS

26 maart 2020

17u58 6 Time-out ‘t Was even schrikken gisteren. Eden Hazard gaf gisteren ‘t Was even schrikken gisteren. Eden Hazard gaf gisteren een interview bij de RTBF en dat deed de Rode Duivel met een uit de kluiten gewassen baard. Hazard blijft door de coronacrisis binnen in zijn huis in Madrid. Een bezoekje aan de kapper zat er de voorbije dagen dan ook niet in voor de Rode Duivel, zo was gisteren te merken. Dan maar thuis de tondeuse bovenhalen, moet de nummer 7 van Real Madrid gedacht hebben. Z’n vrouw Natasha was de kapper met dienst.

Vandaag is Hazard z’n wilde manen immers alweer kwijt. Dat toonde de dribbelkont tijdens een videochat met Ahmed Alsanawi, de kapper van de sterren in de Engelse voetbalcompetitie. Iedereen met enige faam heeft zich in Londen al eens door hem onder handen laten nemen. Hazard leerde hem kennen tijdens zijn periode bij Chelsea en Alsanawi werd een vriend. Eind 2018 nam Hazard hem zelfs als gezelschap mee naar ‘The Best FIFA Football Awards’. “Eden had me verteld dat hij alleen naar de awards ging", zei Alsanawi daar toen over in Het Laatste Nieuws. “Al lachend zei ik ‘Let me come’, waarop hij meteen: ‘Oké.’ Ik had dat als grap bedoeld, want ik was zelfs niet vrij, maar hij bleef aandringen.”

Eden is niet alleen grappig, maar ook heel bescheiden. Echt een doodnormale jongen Kapper Ahmed Alsanawi

Hazard verhuisde inmiddels naar Madrid, maar Alsanawi komt zijn kapsel ook in Madrid onderhouden. Dat toont Hazard geregeld op Instagram (zie onder). En zeggen dat onze landgenoot volgens de kapper aanvankelijk amper aandacht besteedde aan zijn haar. “Ik raadde hem eens een lijntje in zijn haar aan, een skin fade”, vertelde Alsanawi toen ook nog. “Een heel jaar heb ik moeten aandringen (lacht), hij vond het eerst niet passen bij zijn imago als familieman. We hebben veel om over te praten: we zijn even oud, hebben allebei onze vrouw als tiener ontmoet en hebben vier kinderen. Hij is niet alleen grappig, maar ook heel bescheiden. Echt een doodnormale jongen. Over voetbal gaat het niet zo vaak, tenzij over mijn prestaties.. Als kind was ik best goed. (met uitgestreken gezicht) Had ik beter mijn best gedaan, dan was ik nu zeker zo goed als Eden.” Net als Hazard scheerde ook Alsanawi z'n knikker kaal.

Ook broer en Cercle-speler Kylian Hazard scheerde zich kaal en daagde Eden uit om hetzelfde te doen:

