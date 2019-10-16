Wat een week: ploegmaat De Bruyne gaat eerst uit z’n dak na EK-ticket, nu zegt bloedmooie presentatrice ‘ja’ Redactie

16 oktober 2019

18u44

Bron: AD.nl 0 Самое главное "ДА" в моей жизни ❤️ 120.5k Likes, 2,488 Comments - Alex Zinchenko (@zinchenko_96) on Instagram: "Самое главное "ДА" в моей жизни ❤️" Time-out Oleksandr Zinchenko is pas 22 jaar, maar hij heeft zijn zaakjes goed op orde. Hij is tegenwoordig de vaste linksback bij Manchester City, plaatste zich maandagavond met Oekraïne voor het EK 2020 en vandaag zei de Oekraïense presentatrice Vlada Sedan (21) ‘ja’ op zijn huwelijksaanzoek.

Maandagavond stond Zinchenko nog als een dolle om Sedan heen te springen toen zij de spelers van Oekraïne interviewden na de 2-1 zege op Portugal, waarmee het ticket voor het EK 2020 was veiliggesteld. Vandaag keerde Zinchenko terug in het Olympisch Stadion in Kiev, waar hij met honderden rozen en een ring een ‘ja’ uit Sedan kreeg. “De belangrijkste ja in mijn leven” schreef Zinchenko bij zijn foto op Instagram. “Siiiiiiii” was de korte, maar krachtige tekst van Sedan op haar account.

Soccer AM on Twitter Oleksandr Zinchenko's reaction after Ukraine sealed a place at Euro 2020 last night 🤣 https://t.co/9CFzJIiWFk

Diario Olé on Twitter 🥰 ¡Qué jugador de toda la cancha este Zinchenko! https://t.co/6w8biVj0Kg

🌅 🧡 я с фанатом🙊 47.4k Likes, 407 Comments - Vlada (@v.lada_sedan) on Instagram: "🌅 🧡 я с фанатом🙊"