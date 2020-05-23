WAG van Arsenal-speler is nog altijd niet bekomen van gewapende overval en nam vlucht naar Engeland met wapens op zak GVS

23 mei 2020

14u08 0 Time-out Bella Kolasinac, de WAG van Arsenal-verdediger Sead Kolasinac, is op de luchthaven van Londen aangehouden omdat ze een stroomstootwapen en politieknuppel op zak had. De vrouw kocht de wapens omdat ze samen met Sead, Mesut Özil en diens vrouw Amine Gulse bijna één jaar geleden slachtoffer werd van een gewapende overval. Ook de recente inbraken in de villa’s van enkele Premier League-toppers boezemen haar angst in.

Eind juli 2019 beleefde Bella Kolasinac (27) de schrik van haar leven. Samen met haar man en Arsenal-verdediger Sead Kolasinac en vrienden Mesut Özil en diens vrouw Amine Gulse ging ze op een zomerse avond uit eten. Na het verlaten van de zaak ging het helemaal mis. Twee gewapende mannen probeerden de auto van Özil te overvallen en hadden het gemunt op enkele horloges van het viertal, die al snel 200.000 euro waard waren. Maar Sead liet niet zomaar over zich heen lopen. Op camerabeelden is te zien dat de Bosnisch-Duitse verdediger met ijzige kalmte de aanval in de kiem smoorde. De gewapende mannen reden gefrustreerd en zonder buit weg op een scooter. Eén van hen - volgens de rechter van Harrow “een carrière-crimineel” - ging voor tien jaar achter de tralies.

“Who you are gonna call?”

KOLASINAC!”



Newly released video of aggression on Kolasinac and Ozil shows Kolasinac totally indifferent to stabbing attempts with machete.



New medical tests shows that global warming can be fought with Kolasinac blood pic.twitter.com/55ZMKfbOBI Tancredi Palmeri(@ tancredipalmeri) link

Bijna één jaar later hakt het voorval nog steeds diep in op Bella en wil ze zich koste wat het kost kunnen beschermen in Londen. Maar het deed haar ei zo na zelf in de cel belanden. Toen ze enkele dagen terug met een privéjet vanuit Frankfurt richting de Engelse hoofdstad vloog, vond de douane van de Biggin Hill-luchthaven een stroomstootwapen en een knuppel in haar bagage. Die wapens had ze in Duitsland gekocht - waar ze mits een wettelijke vergunning toegelaten zijn om te dragen.

Waarschuwing

Wat ze niet wist: de wapens zijn in Groot-Brittannië verboden. Net voor haar vlucht had ze de bevoegde instanties daarover gecontacteerd, maar pas tíjdens de tocht naar Engeland kreeg ze een negatieve repliek terug. Te laat, Bella hing toen al in de lucht met haar gsm op vliegtuigstand. “Toen haar werd gevraagd om de tas te openen en de wapens opdoemden, barstte ze meteen in tranen uit”, vertelt een bron in de Engelse pers. “Ze was naïef te denken dat dit hier toegelaten zou zijn. Ze had duidelijk geen idee, want hier wordt wapenbezit zeer serieus genomen.”

Een maximale gevangenisstraf van zes maanden en een boete van 5.000 Britse pond (5.600 euro) hingen haar boven het hoofd, maar ze kreeg slechts een waarschuwing. De raadgever van de familie-Kolasinac sprong meteen in de bres. “Dit is louter een misverstand. De teaser zat nog in de originele verpakking en had geen batterijen. Bella kreeg pas het bericht dat het illegaal was toen ze al op het vliegtuig zat. Ze wist niet dat ze iets fout deed, aangezien Duitsland andere regels heeft.”

Inbraken

Ook de talloze inbraken bij enkele Premier League-toppers overhaalden Bella om zich te wapenen. Het gezin van Jan Vertonghen werd midden maart overvallen terwijl hij een wedstrijd in de Champions League afwerkte. Ook Mamadou Sakho, Dele Alli en Sadio Mané kregen de voorbije maanden ongewenst bezoek.

