Waanzinnig! Downhiller springt opnieuw over Tourpeloton JH

19 juli 2019

15u01 2 Tour de France Valentin Anouilh, de naam zal u weinig zeggen, maar wanneer we u vertellen over een man die met zijn fiets over het Tourpeloton springt, dan zal dat wel een belletje doen rinkelen. Maandag voerde Fransman zijn stunt uit, in de rit van Saint-Flour naar Albi, waar Wout van Aert won. Via een offroadpad langs de kant van de weg sprong hij over de nietsvermoedende renners.

De Fransman is niet aan zijn proefstuk toe: ook in 2013 en 2018 vloog hij al boven het Tourpeloton uit. Een stunt die hij maandenlang nauwkeurig voorbereid.

Anouilh was niet de eerste die op het idee kwam: in 2009 waagde de Dave Watson zijn kans in Gap, alleen was zijn landing iets minder succesvol. De Canadese downhiller tuimelde (zonder erg) naar beneden én hij werd nadien opgepakt door de politie.